Paul McCartney bringing Got Back tour back to Mexico

Paul McCartney has added more dates to his Got Back tour.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is returning to Mexico this fall with two shows: Nov. 8 in Monterrey and Nov. 12 in Mexico City.

“The shows at Foro Sol were a highlight of last year for me. What a magical time we all had,” McCartney shares, referring to his November 2023 shows in Mexico City. “I can still hear your singing ringing in my ears!”

He adds, “Mexican audiences are so special. We always have a massive party together. I'm really looking forward to getting back and to rocking n' rolling with you all as well as my first ever visit to Monterrey!”

A ticket presale kicks off June 24 at 9 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public June 28 at 1 p.m.

The Mexico dates are just the latest additions to McCartney's Got Back tour. He also recently announced shows in South America and Europe. A complete list of dates can be found at PaulMcCartney.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.