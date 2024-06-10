Paul McCartney announces South American tour dates

Paul McCartney is headed back on the road in 2024.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced South American dates for a 2024 leg of his Got Back tour, hitting Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru.

McCartney will play a total of five new shows, kicking off Oct. 1 in Montevideo, Uruguay, and wrapping Oct. 27 in Lima, Peru. It will be the first time in 10 years that McCartney has played either of those cities.

Following a variety of presales, tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, with ticket sales staggered by show. More information can be found at paulmccartney.com.

These are the first new McCartney dates since he wrapped the 2023 leg of the Got Back tour in December in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

