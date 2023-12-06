Paul Simon docuseries to premiere on MGM+ in March

Photo Credit: Guido Harari

By Jill Lances

A new two-part docuseries about Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon is set to premiere on MGM+ in March.

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, directed by Oscar winner Alex Gibney, follows Simon's life from growing up in Queens to his partnership with Art Garfunkel and more, using previously unseen archival footage. It also sees Simon in the studio during the Covid-19 pandemic, recording his most recent album, Seven Palms, which was released in May.

"Alex Gibney is one of the most gifted documentary filmmakers of our time, and he has brought his incredible storytelling eye to the fascinating and worthy subject of Paul Simon's iconic career," Michael Wright, head of MGM+, shares. "We're thrilled that this stunning deep dive into Simon's career and creative process has landed at MGM+."

In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon is set to air March 17 and March 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

