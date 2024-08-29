Pete Townshend drops live “Give Blood” performance from 1985 Brixton Academy show

Who is he? 5 things to know about The Who's Pete Townshend on his 75th birthday Pete Townshend, the co-founder and main songwriter for The Who, turned 75 on Tuesday. (Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images )

The Who’s Pete Townshend continues to share live footage from his 1985 concert at the Brixton Academy in London.

The latest is a clip of a performance of the track "Give Blood," which appeared on Pete's fifth solo album, White City: A Novel, a concept album released in 1985. The original track featured Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, and Gilmour backed Townshend on guitar at the concert.

This is the third video Townshend has released from the concert, following performances of “After the Fire” and “The Sea Refuses No River.”

The Brixton Academy concert, Deep End Live at Brixton Academy in London, is part of Townshend's recent release, Pete Townshend Live > In Concert 1985-2001, a 14-CD box set that included newly remastered versions of his live solo recordings, seven of which have long been out of print. In addition to the Brixton show, it includes concerts recorded in Brooklyn, San Francisco, La Jolla and London.

