Piano used to record 'Layla' part of new Hit Factory collection auction

The 1960s Baldwin studio piano up for auction was purchased by the Hit Factory from Miami's Criteria Studios in the 1990s. It was used not only on "Layla," but also during the recording of the Allman Brothers Band album Eat a Peach and Lynyrd Skynyrd's Street Survivors. It was also played by several big-name artists, including Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles.
Also being auctioned off is an original file from Germano's belongings described as the "final session" of John Lennon's 1980 album, Double Fantasy, the final album he recorded before his death. There are also hundreds of record awards, from such artists as Lennon, Clapton, The Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen.
More info can be found at eatonbrennanauctions.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.