Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour has added another show to his Luck and Strange tour.

After selling out three nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles — Oct. 29, 30 and 31 — Gilmour has added a fourth LA show at the Intuit Dome on Oct. 25.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, and fans can sign up at davidgilmour.com for early access. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Gilmour is also set to play five nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden in November, as well as shows in Rome and London. The Los Angeles and New York shows will be his only U.S. dates.

The tour is in support of Gilmour's new solo album, Luck and Strange, which drops Sept. 6. It is his first album of new material in nine years.

Luck and Strange is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.