Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason wouldn’t be against using AI to create new Pink Floyd music

While some musicians seem fearful of AI, Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason doesn’t appear to be one of them.

In a new interview with The Mirror, the drummer says considering his former bandmates David Gilmour and Roger Waters have been at odds for years, he'd be interested to see if AI could be used to bring them back together to make more Pink Floyd music.

“It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music. If you tried to run it as a sort of ‘Where did Pink Floyd go after?’” he shares. “The thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again. We could be like ABBA by the time we’ve finished with it.”

The members of Pink Floyd last played together in 2005 and things between the band members haven't been good for a while. Regardless of their current relationship, Mason still looks back at their career with fond memories.

“In a 55-year career, most of it was great fun,” he says. “We were ­enormously privileged to be in a successful band and tour the world and hang out with really interesting people. It’s a gold card to meet all sorts of your favorite sportsmen and actors.”

