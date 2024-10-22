Recording console used on The Beatles’ 'Abbey Road' going up for sale

By Jill Lances

The recording console used to track The Beatles' final album, 1969's Abbey Road, is going up for sale in October.

The fully restored EMI TG12345 console will be sold through the Reverb shop of London's recording studio experts, MJQ Ltd, on Oct. 29.

"Abbey Road is one of the best albums that's ever been made, and it sounds so good because of this recording console," said Dave Harries, who worked with the console during numerous Beatles recording sessions. "Because of the way that Abbey Road was recorded, the album has a distinctive sound that hallmarked the future of pop recording."

The console had been sitting unused for more than five decades, and it took five years for it to be fully restored, using 70% of its original parts.

In addition to Abbey Road, the console, custom built in 1968 by EMI Studios, was used for several other Beatles solo projects, including John Lennon's "Instant Karma!," Paul McCartney's solo album McCartney, George Harrison'All Things Must Pass and Ringo Starr's Sentimental Journey, all of which were released in 1970.

More info on the sale can be found at reverb.com.

