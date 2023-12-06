Red Hot Chili Peppers sidelined from performing for six weeks due to injured band member

By Josh Johnson

One of the Red Hot Chili Peppers isn't feeling so hot.

In an Instagram post, the "Under the Bridge" outfit shares that an unspecified band member has suffered an injury. The Peps didn't reveal the exact nature of the injury, but note that it is "preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks."

As a result, RHCP has postponed a December 9 performance in Los Angeles to March.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to return to the road in February for a trio of U.S. shows, followed by a full North American tour launching in May. They'll be touring in continued support of their two 2022 albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen.

