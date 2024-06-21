REO Speedwagon releasing classic concert, 'Live at Rockpalast 1979'

The band is set to drop Live at Rockpalast 1979 on July 5, a two-CD and DVD set featuring a concert recorded Nov. 10, 1979, at the Markthalle in Hamburg, Germany.
The first single from the record is a live performance of "Only The Strong Survive," which you can hear now via digital outlets.
Live at Rockpalast 1979 is available for preorder now.
REO Speedwagon is currently on tour with Night Ranger. They play Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday. A complete list of dates can be found at reospeedwagon.com.
