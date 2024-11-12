Roger Daltrey confirms The Who has ‘a couple of things planned for next year’

Roger Daltrey has confirmed that The Who will be back on the road next year.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the rocker told the PA news agency that The Who has "a couple of things planned for next year."

Daltrey just announced a new 2025 solo tour of the U.K., but shared, “The Who aren’t finished yet, I feel that I’m singing possibly better than I have for years.”

“Our music is very, very different than most rock music, we should keep doing it,” he adds.

When it comes to touring with The Who again, Daltrey says that he "can’t go through the motions," noting, “I have to be totally committed, and then if the money comes, that’s great.”

He describes the band’s last tour with an orchestra as “the pinnacle” and says fans can expect something different with the next one.

“The only place we can go now is back to the beginning, when we’re raw, small and raw, and bring back the jamming, because we used to do a lot of that,” he says. “Maybe we should do a bit more of, let’s give them what we feel like giving them, and dig in and maybe we’ll find something else."

He adds, "It maybe needs to get a bit more dangerous.”

