The Rolling Stones offer tour debut, duet with Lainey Wilson at final Chicago show

The Rolling Stones wrapped a two-night stand at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Sunday and treated fans to a new tour debut.

According to setlist.fm, midway through the show the band added the Some Girls track "Before They Make Me Run" to the set for the first time this tour. The song features Keith Richards on vocals, one of three tunes Richards sang that night — the others were "Tell Me Straight" and "Little T&A."

The night also featured a surprise appearance by the show’s opener, Lainey Wilson, who joined The Stones on “Dead Flowers,” a song they previously performed with Tyler Childers in Orlando.

The second Chicago show also featured “Shattered” as the fan-voted song of the night, with the rest of the set including such hits as “Start Me Up,” “Let’s Spend the Night Together," “Gimme Shelter,” “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction)" and “Jumpin’ Jack Flash."

The Rolling Stones bring their Hackney Diamonds tour to Vancouver, British Columbia, on July 5. The tour wraps July 21 in Ridgedale, Montana. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

