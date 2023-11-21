The Rolling Stones confirm 2024 Hackney Diamonds tour dates

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

By Jill Lances

The wait is over for fans of The Rolling Stones. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just announced they'll be hitting the road next year.

The Stones Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds will see the band playing stadiums in 16 cities, kicking off Sunday, April 28, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, followed by a May 2 appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The tour — sponsored by AARP, the organization for the over-50 crowd — will hit cities including Las Vegas, Seattle, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Chicago and Los Angeles before wrapping Wednesday, July 17, at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at therollingstones.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

