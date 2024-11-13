Ronnie Wood reveals The Rolling Stones plan to tour Europe next year

Sounds like The Rolling Stones may be hitting the road again next year.

During an interview with BBC Radio's Front Row, Ronnie Wood revealed that the band is hoping to head out on a tour of Europe in 2025.

If it happens, it would be The Stones' first European tour since releasing their latest record, Hackney Diamonds, in October 2022. The Stones did tour the U.S. this year, launching their Hackney Diamonds tour in April.

Wood also shared that he’s been working with Faces, saying, “We’re making some continued developments of music we made back in the day. ... It still sounds as no time as gone by.”

Ronnie’s interview was to promote his new art exhibit, which opened on Wednesday at the Andrew Martin store in London. It’s set to run through Dec. 3, and features new and previously unseen pieces.

Sharing how important art is to him, Ronnie says, “If I was Chekhov I’d say my lawful wife is my artwork and my mistress is my music.”

