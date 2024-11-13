Rush’s Alex Lifeson launches new limited-edition Lerxst Grace guitar

Rush’s Alex Lifeson is launching yet another new guitar. The rocker’s company Lerxst has just revealed the new Grace limited-edition signature guitar, made in partnership with Canadian manufacturers Godin Guitars.

The new axe is inspired by Lifeson's Hentor Sportscaster guitar that he used in 1984 while recording and touring behind Rush's 10th studio album, Grace Under Pressure. Like the original, Grace is red with a mirror pickguard.

This is the second guitar launched by Lerxst. The first, the Limelight guitar, was inspired by the Hentor Sportscaster that Lifeson used before recording Rush's 1981 album, Moving Pictures.

"We were blown away by the positive feedback we got from the release of Limelight earlier this year and knew that we wanted to do another one," Lifeson shares. "With Grace, we wanted to pay tribute to the 40th Anniversary of Grace Under Pressure by building off of my favorite guitar from that period and – much like Limelight – evolving the concept to create an instrument with a sound and playability that would speak to modern players."

He adds, “It’s a beautiful instrument that suits many different styles of playing and the mirrored pickguard comes in handy for late night sessions when you need, um, to check, ah, your hair or something.”

