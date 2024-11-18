Sammy Hagar announces The Best of All Worlds - The Residency in Las Vegas

As he recently teased, Sammy Hagar is doing more The Best of All Worlds shows, and this time he’s heading to Las Vegas.

The rocker just announced dates for The Best of All Worlds Tour – The Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The Vegas residency consists of nine shows, running from April 30 to May 17.

Joining Sammy will once again be Michael Anthony and Joe Satriani, with Kenny Aaronoff handling drums in place of Jason Bonham. In fact, Bonham recently confirmed he wouldn't be back, after he announced his own shows and a fan asked him if he'd be back with Sammy. He replied in the comments, "Sammy has decided to carry on with Kenny so Sadly no."

“I'm so looking forward to this residency and being able to stay in one place so we can get the sound and production completely dialed in,” said Sammy. “It also allows the band to experiment with the setlist every night – that’s why it’s going to be exclusive to Las Vegas.”

He adds, “I plan on digging deeper into the Van Halen catalog, and my solo career, Montrose and Chickenfoot, as well. The fans are in for a lot of surprises.”

Various presales kick off Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. A complete list of dates can be found at redrocker.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.