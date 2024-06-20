Scorpions musical biopic in the works

Pedro Gomes/Redferns

By Jill Lances
If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about the German rock band Scorpions, you’ll soon get your chance.

Deadline reports that a Scorpions musical biopic, titled Wind of Change, after their 1991 top-five hit, is in the works from ESX Entertainment.

According to the description, the film will follow three friends -  Rudolf Schenker, Klaus Meine and Matthias Jabs - “whose passion for rock n’ roll fueled their rise from the ashes of post-World War II Germany to the global stardom in the 1980s as the multi-platinum rock band Scorpions.”
“The Scorpions’ music has penetrated our culture in a big way,” producer Ali Afshar tells Deadline. “There is an evocative quality to their sound that is unmatched in the genre, which is one of the reasons hits like ‘Rock You Like a Hurricane’ and ‘Still Loving You’ continue to get so much airplay and fill movie soundtracks, and their music continues to connect with a new generation of fans across the globe.”

Production on Wind of Change is expected to begin in Europe later this year, with a planned 2025 release, which will also be the band's 60th anniversary.

