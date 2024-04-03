Songs from Queen, Fleetwood Mac among the UK's top streamed songs of the '70s, '80s and '90s

Classic songs by Queen and Fleetwood Mac are among the most-streamed songs in the U.K.

A new list compiled by the Official Charts Company has revealed the 300 most-streamed songs released in the '70s, '80s and '90s, and while Oasis' "Wonderwall" is #1, the top 10 is dominated by classic tracks.

Queen's iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the second-most streamed song on the list, with Fleetwood Mac at #3 and #4 with “Everywhere” and “Dreams,” respectively. Another Queen track, “Don’t Stop Me Now," is at #5.

Also in the top 10 are Toto’s “Africa” at #6, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” at #9 and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” at #10, making her the only solo female artist in the top 10.

Fleetwood Mac also has two other songs in the top 20: “The Chain” at #11 and “Go Your Own Way” at #18.

Other classics landing high on the list include Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ‘69” at #12, ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky” at #17, Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" at #19, Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" at #20 and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” at #21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.