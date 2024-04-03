Songs from Queen, Fleetwood Mac among the UK's top streamed songs of the '70s, '80s and '90s

By Jill Lances
Classic songs by Queen and Fleetwood Mac are among the most-streamed songs in the U.K.

A new list compiled by the Official Charts Company has revealed the 300 most-streamed songs released in the '70s, '80s and '90s, and while Oasis' "Wonderwall" is #1, the top 10 is dominated by classic tracks.

Queen's iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” is the second-most streamed song on the list, with Fleetwood Mac at #3 and #4 with “Everywhere” and “Dreams,” respectively. Another Queen track, “Don’t Stop Me Now," is at #5.
Also in the top 10 are Toto’s “Africa” at #6, Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” at #9 and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” at #10, making her the only solo female artist in the top 10.
Fleetwood Mac also has two other songs in the top 20: “The Chain” at #11 and “Go Your Own Way” at #18.
Other classics landing high on the list include Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ‘69” at #12, ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky” at #17, Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" at #19, Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" at #20 and Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer” at #21.

