Songwriter Desmond Child shares his 'Big Songs Big Life' in new memoir

Desmond Child has helped artists like Bon Jovi, KISS, Cher and Aerosmith tell their stories through countless hit songs. Now he's ready to tell his story with the release of his new memoir, Livin' On A Prayer: Big Songs Big Life, dropping Tuesday, September 19.

“It was part of this whole plan that I decided to do, which was to really focus on my legacy,” he tells ABC Audio about his decision to write his memoir. “And, you know, it was just that time.”

In addition to countless stories about songwriting, the book delves into Desmond’s “hardscrabble life,” as he describes it, being the son of a Cuban immigrant and single mother who, unlike her famous son, was a struggling songwriter. In fact, her struggles were part of what motivated Desmond.

“I swore that I'd succeed and take care of her. So that was my impetus,” he says. “I really wanted to be an artist because she was an artist. It wasn't just about success.”

Desmond found that success writing for a variety of artists, in all different musical genres, though he says he doesn’t really have a favorite. “What I do concentrate on is the story, and I see a human being that wants to tell their story, and I concentrate on that,” he shares.

Desmond says there are a lot of artists he'd still love to work with, including Dua Lipa and Sam Smith, but he'd also be happy to reteam with musicians he's worked with before, like Steven Tyler or Alice Cooper.

“I have a great relationship with the artists I've worked with, and I never tire of seeing them anew,” he says. “How do we keep telling their story and transforming it into something fresh and new?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.