Steve Perry hints at new music and possible new tour

It looks like we may soon be getting new music from Steve Perry.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the former Journey frontman opens up about his musical future, sharing good news for fans.

“I just signed with a new label," Perry says. "I’m very excited about it, and I’ll have an opportunity very soon to work with these very, very musically creative people." He adds that he's "working on stuff.”

Perry released Traces, his first solo album in 22 years, in 2018 and then followed it up with the holiday album The Season in 2021. While fans had to wait over two decades for a new record, they've been waiting even longer to see Perry back out on tour. Well, the wait may be over soon.

“It’s something that I’m absolutely missing terribly,” he says. “I can’t even tell you how much, but there’s been a big soulful reclaiming of this original feeling that I had about singing that I needed to get back to.”

In the same interview, Perry, who sang on the iconic tune "We Are the World," talked about the recent making-of documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, noting, "Watching it was a big bag of emotions."

“Seeing it for me was more emotional than being there,” he shares. “I just remember being so intimidated by all these people, from Bruce (Springsteen) to Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie. It just went on and on. Tina Turner was there! That completely killed me.”

He adds, "I just wish this could happen again today for a great cause. With the times we’re in, it saddens me that the possibility of such a thing seems remote.”

