Super deluxe reissue of Yes’ 'Fragile' coming in June

Yes' fourth studio album, Fragile, which featured the hit song "Roundabout," is set to be reissued this summer.

Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition) will be released June 28, featuring a remastered version of the original album on both CD and vinyl, along with bonus material including rarities and previously unreleased live recordings. There will also be a Blu-ray featuring a new Dolby Atmos mix from music producer Steven Wilson.

One of those unreleased recordings, "Long Distance Runaround/The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)," is out now on all digital outlets.

Fragile (Super Deluxe Edition) will feature four CDs, one LP and one Blu-ray, with the music also getting released digitally and on streaming platforms. It is available for preorder now.

Fragile, released in February 1972, was the first Yes album to feature keyboardist Rick Wakeman, with a Yes lineup that also included Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Bill Bruford and Steve Howe. The album peaked at #4 on the Billboard Album chart, with the single "Roundabout" reaching #13 on the Hot 100. It has been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

