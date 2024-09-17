Talking Heads to release super deluxe edition of debut album

Talking Heads are revisiting their debut album, Talking Heads: 77, with a brand new box set coming Nov 8.
Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) will be made up of four LPs, one of which is a remaster of the original album. There will also be an LP of unreleased demos and outtakes, along with a two-LP live album, Live at CBGB, New York, NY, Oct. 10, 1977, a recording of their last concert at the famed New York club.
The live album, only available in the box set, will feature 13 previously unreleased live recordings. The rarities include alternate takes, acoustic versions and more, like "Psycho Killer (Acoustic Version)," featuring the late cellist Arthur Russell, which is available now via digital outlets.
Talking Heads: 77 (Super Deluxe Edition) is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.