On This Day, April 2, 1977, Fleetwood Mac tops the chart with 'Rumours'

On This Day, April 2, 1977 …

Fleetwood Mac topped the Billboard 200 album chart with their 11th studio album, Rumours. The album would go on to spend 31 nonconsecutive weeks at #1.

Rumours became Fleetwood Mac's most successful release, thanks to four top-10 hits: "Dreams," their only #1 song; "Go Your Own Way"; "Don't Stop"; and "You Make Loving Fun."

Rumours won Album of the Year at the Grammys in 1978 and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003. It was also selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry in 2017.

As of February 2023, Rumours had sold over 40 million copies worldwide and had been been certified 21-times Platinum by the RIAA.

