On This Day, April 3, 2015: Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Bob Burns died

By Jill Lances
Bob Burns, the original drummer for Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died in a car crash near his home in Cartersville, Georgia.
Burns helped to form Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1964 with Ronnie Van ZantGary RossingtonAllen Collins and Larry Junstrom, but left the group in 1974.

He is credited on recordings from the group's first two albums: 1973's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) and 1974's Second Helping. Those include such Lynyrd Skynyrd classics as "Free Bird," "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man."

In 1996, after years out of the public eye, Burns joined the band for a performance in conjunction with the film Freebird: The Movie. Then, in March of 2006, he returned to perform alongside the band at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to tour to this day, although no members of the original band remain. The last original member, Gary Rossington, died in March of 2023. Skynyrd is currently on their Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour with ZZ Top, which hits Biloxi, Mississippi, on April 4. A complete list of dates can be found at lynyrdskynyrd.com

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!