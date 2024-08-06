On This Day, Aug. 6, 1965: The Beatles release their fifth album, 'Help!'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Aug. 6, 1965…

The Beatles released their fifth studio album Help!, which was the soundtrack to their film of the same name.

The album produced three #1 singles, including the title track, “Yesterday,” and “Ticket to Ride.”

Help! was a critical success, and hit #1 on the Billboard Album chart, spending nine weeks in the top spot. It was also nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, marking The Beatles' first Grammy nomination in that category.

Help! was the second film to star The Beatles. It had the band trying to protect drummer Ringo Starr, who's the target of a sinister cult and mad scientists trying to obtain a sacrificial ring he received as a gift from a fan.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!