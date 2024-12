On This Day, Dec. 2, 2012: Led Zeppelin received the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC

Rockers Led Zeppelin were celebrated as Kennedy Center Honorees at a ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

Jack Black handled the intro, calling the band — made up of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and the late Jason Bonham — “the greatest rock 'n' roll band of all time.”

The tribute also featured several performances, including "Stairway to Heaven" by Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, with John Bonham's son, Jason Bonham, behind the drum kit.

The night also featured performances of "Rock and Roll" by Foo Fighters, "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" and "Ramble On" by Kid Rock and "Whole Lotta Love" by Lenny Kravitz.

