On This Day, Oct. 16, 1992: Neil Young, Tom Petty celebrated 30th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s recording debut

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 16, 1992 ...
A star-studded celebration of the 30th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s recording career was held at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The night’s performers included Neil Young, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, The Band, John Mellencamp, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mike McCreadyPretendersChrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson, Ronnie Wood, George Harrison and Sinead O’Connor.
The artists each performed a Dylan tune, with Dylan ending the night by performing three songs.

A live double album of the concert was released in August 1993 and peaked at #40 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. The concert was also released on VHS.

Dylan released his self-titled debut album on March 19, 1962. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!