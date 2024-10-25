On This Day, Oct. 25, 1986: Bon Jovi’s 'Slippery When Wet' hits #1

Bon Jovi landed their first #1 album with their third studio release, Slippery When Wet.
Slippery When Wet was the first of four #1 albums for Bon Jovi. Their others are 1988's New Jersey, 2007's Lost Highway and 2009's The Circle.
Slippery When Wet has since gone on to be certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.
Bon Jovi, who is in the midst of celebrating their 40th anniversary, released a new album in 2024, Forever, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.
