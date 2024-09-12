On This Day, Sept. 12, 1975: Pink Floyd releases 'Wish You Were Here'

On This Day, Sept. 12, 1975 ...

Pink Floyd released their ninth studio album, Wish You Were Here.

The album featured the nine-part “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” which was a tribute to founding member Syd Barrett, who’d been fired seven years earlier due to his drug use and mental health issues.

The album’s title track became a classic rock staple and has often made lists of the greatest songs of all time. Other songs on the album include “Have a Cigar" and "Welcome to the Machine."

Wish You Were Here went on to be a huge hit for the band, reaching #1 in both the U.S. and U.K. It became Pink Floyd's fastest-selling album ever and went on to sell 20 million copies.

