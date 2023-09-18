On This Day, September 18, 1970: Jimi Hendrix dies at age 27

On This Day, September 18, 1970…

Rocker Jimi Hendrix died after being found unconscious at London's Samarkand Hotel. A coroner later ruled he died after asphyxiating on his own vomit after taking barbiturates.

Hendrix was only 27 years old when he passed, but he had already left his mark on the musical world, thanks to such songs as "Purple Haze," "Hey Joe," and "The Wind Cries Mary," and his classic album Are You Experienced? He was also well known for his live performances, including iconic sets at the Woodstock Festival in 1969, the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 and more.

Hendrix was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 with his band The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

