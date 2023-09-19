On This Day, September 19, 1979: The No Nukes concerts kick off at New York’s Madison Square Garden

On This Day, September 19, 1979…

A series of five star-studded concerts opposing nuclear energy kicked off at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Organized by Musicians United for Safe Energy, an activist group made up of Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and John Hall, the concerts featured performances by Browne, Raitt, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Doobie Brothers, James Taylor, Carly Simon, Tom Petty and more.

Two of the nights were recorded, with a triple album released in November 1979, followed by a documentary film, released in July of 1980.

Springsteen and The E Street Band also released a live album of their performance, The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, in November 2021.

