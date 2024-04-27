14-year-old accidentally killed 11-year-old brother with gun near home Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting at a house in St. Petersburg, Florida. (St. Petersburg Police Department/St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting at a house in St. Petersburg, Florida.

St. Petersburg Police Department said on Friday just after 12 p.m., officers were called out to a house about a shooting. When they arrived, they found Amir Williams, 11, with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Some of the students in the area had the day off on Friday from school. Williams was home with his older brother and 13-year-old sister, police said, according to The Associated Press. At the time, the children’s mother was not at the house.

Williams was shot by his older 14-year-old brother, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Williams’ brother reportedly told investigators that he found the gun. Authorities said it was found in an alley by his house, according to the AP. The boy also said that no one else in the house knew he had the gun.

Investigators are working with prosecutors to see if criminal charges will be filed, according to the AP. So far, none have, police said.

“Kids make poor decisions occasionally,” said Mike Kovacsev, the police department’s assistant chief of investigations., according to The Tampa Bay Times. “When you add a firearm to that mix, it’s a deadly decision. And you can’t take it back. You can’t put the bullet back in the gun.”

Police said that the gun was reported stolen on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

