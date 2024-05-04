2 injured after driver runs off road, tree falls onto vehicle

Virginia crash: A Chevrolet Impala that crashed on an embankment on Friday also had a tree topple onto it. (Virginia State Police )

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured on Friday when a motorist drove off a central Virginia road and crashed on an embankment, causing a tree to topple onto the vehicle, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred in Nottoway County on Friday evening.

Troopers said authorities responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 460 and East Courthouse Road.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Impala ran off the road and ended up in an embankment, WRIC-TV reported. Authorities said that shortly after impact, a tree fell onto the vehicle, according to the television station.

The driver of the vehicle and their passenger were injured, but authorities said they were not considered to be life-threatening, WRIC reported.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not released any other information about the crash or what might have caused it.

© 2024 Cox Media Group