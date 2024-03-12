Airbnb bans indoor security cameras

Airbnb has taken a step to ensure the privacy of guests who use the rental platform.

The company has banned indoor security cameras in all properties across the world, The Associated Press reported.

Airbnb said, “These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”

The company had allowed indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as they were listed on the rental page. The cameras could not be hidden and were not permitted in sleeping areas or bathrooms, The New York Times reported.

But going forward, hosts will only be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors. The monitors can only be in common areas, and both the doorbell cameras and noise monitors must be disclosed, the AP reported.

The policy goes into effect on April 30. If cameras are not removed, the rental listings and or the owner’s account can be removed from Airbnb, CBS News reported.

The company did not say specifically what caused the change, the Times reported.

Airbnb has more than 5 million users, according to CBS News.

