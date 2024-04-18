AJ Simon, former Albany defensive star, dies week before NFL draft

AJ Simon

AJ Simon: The former defensive standout at the University of Albany died on Wednesday. He was 25. (University of Albany Athletics)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Amitral “AJ” Simon, a former defensive star at the University of Albany hoping to be chosen in next week’s NFL draft, died on Wednesday, the school announced. He was 25.

>> Read more trending news

The university did not provide a cause of death, ESPN reported.

Simon, a native of Tobyhanna in eastern Pennsylvania, played two seasons at Albany after beginning his college career at Bloomsburg (Pa.) University, according to The Athletic. A 6-foot-1, 267-pound defensive lineman for the Great Danes, Simon had 17.5 sacks during his career. He had 12.5 during the 2023 season, when Albany finished with an 11-4 record, the sports website reported.

The Great Danes reached the semifinals of the NCAA’s FCS playoffs in 2023, according to NBC Sports.

Simon began his college career at Bloomsburg (Pa.) University and lettered for one season at Pocono Mountain West High School, according to his player biography.

“The UAlbany football program was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former student-athlete Amitral ‘AJ’ Simon this morning,” the University of Albany wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “AJ was a tremendous young man and even better teammate throughout his time at UAlbany. He was a role model both on and off the field, serving as a pillar to this program over the last two years.”

Simon was an All-Coastal Athletic Association first-team selection in 2023, ESPN reported.

“My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso wrote on X.

© Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!