Jacksonville shooting: 3 killed during racially motivated incident; gunman also dead

Jacksonville shooting: Images provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office show that one gun appears to have swastikas on the side of it. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were killed on Saturday after a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville that was racially motivated, according to officials. The gunman also is dead after turning a gun on himself, Sheriff T.K. Waters said. The shooting occurred five years to the day after another mass shooting in the northeastern Florida city.

Sheriff: Shooting racially motivated

Updated 6:43 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: During a news conference on Saturday evening, Sheriff T.K. Waters of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that two males and a female died as a result of the shooting. The gunman fatally shot himself, the sheriff said.

Waters said the shooting was racially motivated and called it a “hate crime,” adding that there were no other people injured.

The sheriff said that the suspected gunman, who has not been identified, was “a maniac who decided he wanted to take lives,” Waters said. He added that the shooter targeted Black people.

“This was a disgusting ideology of hate,” Waters told reporters. “He wanted to kill (N-word). That’s the one and only time I’ll use that word.”

Waters said the gunman, a white male in his “early 20s,” had an AR-style rifle and a Glock when he entered the Dollar General store shortly before 2 p.m. EDT. He entered the store wearing a tactical vest and a mask, the sheriff said.

“There is absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group,” Waters told reporters.

The sheriff said the shooter texted his father in nearby Clay County at 1:18 with what was described as a “manifesto.” Two other manifestos were released -- one to federal agents and one to members of the media, Waters said.

The sheriff said that the manifesto had many racial slurs and made it clear that he was targeting Black people.

“I can’t even begin to tell who how frustrating this is, because we’ve seen it too much,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said during the news conference.

Source: At least 3 dead in shooting

Update 6:22 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: WJAX-TV, citing an anonymous source, said that at least three people were killed during Saturday’s shooting, including the alleged gunman.

The source told the television station that the suspected shooter was wearing a tactical vest, mask and gloves at the time of the shooting.

‘A tragic day’

Update 6:09 p.m. EDT Aug. 26: Tracie Davis, a Florida state senator from the Jacksonville area, called Saturday’s shooting “a tragic day.”

“I’m offering prayers to the families of the victims and am on my way to meet with the sheriff for answers,” Davis tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This type of violence is unacceptable in our communities.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters about the shooting, WJAX-TV reported.

A tragic day in Jacksonville. I'm offering prayers to the families of the victims and am on my way to meet with the sheriff for answers. This type of violence is unacceptable in our communities. https://t.co/yKCfb8Hv1z — Tracie Davis (@traciedavisjax) August 26, 2023

Original report: “There are a number of fatalities,” Deegan said. “There is a white male inside the Dollar General store.”

It was unclear how many people were shot and how many people were wounded in the shooting.

Students at nearby Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

🚨 EWU CAMPUS SAFETY ALERT 🚨



Stay Informed. Sign-up for Tiger Alerts at: https://t.co/qwxNPDu5II pic.twitter.com/OTgB29UaNA — Edward Waters University (@ewctigers) August 26, 2023

Saturday’s shooting came five years after a mass shooting that occurred during a video game tournament for “Madden NFL 19″ in the Jacksonville Landing area of the city.

David Katz, 24, opened fire on Aug. 26, 2018, inside the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza, killing two rival gamers and leaving at least 10 others injured, WJAX reported. Katz took his own life, according to the television station.

Saturday’s shooting came a day after city officials were considering building a memorial to the people injured in the 2018 shooting, WJAX reported.

