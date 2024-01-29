King Charles discharged from hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III has been discharged from a London hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign prostate condition.
Charles was seen leaving the London Clinic on Monday after spending three nights there following his procedure, according to BBC News and Sky News. The 75-year-old monarch, who was with his wife Queen Camilla, smiled and waved at people gathered outside the hospital before leaving.
BREAKING: King Charles has been seen leaving hospital after his prostate treatment— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 29, 2024
More: https://t.co/IkYaAg6WYP
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/tsjhtEgO7r
Buckingham Palace officials said Jan. 17 that Charles would undergo a “corrective procedure” to treat an enlarged prostate. The condition, which is more common as men age, causes the urethra to narrow and decreases urine flow, according to the National Institute on Aging and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
He was admitted to the hospital Friday.
The king was discharged on the same day that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was released form the London Clinic following abdominal surgery. Officials did not specify what prompted the surgery, which is expected to keep her out of the public eye until at least Easter.
©2024 Cox Media Group