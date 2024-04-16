Kyle Marisa Roth, TikTok star known for celebrity gossip videos, dead at 36

TikTok star dies: File photo illustration. TikTok content creator Kyle Marisa Roth, who had more than 250,000 followers, died last week, her family said. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File)

Kyle Marisa Roth a social media content creator known for celebrity gossip videos she posted to TikTok, has died, her family confirmed on Monday. She was 36.

The popular influencer’s death was announced on social media by her sister, Lindsay Roth, Variety reported. Roth said her sister died last week. She did not reveal a cause of death.

“As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life,” Lindsay Roth wrote in an Instagram post. “I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more -- she had so many gifts.”

Kyle Marisa Roth was noted for her catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more,” NBC News reported. She had more than 200,000 followers on TikTok, where she posted several times a week about crimes, scandals and causes she was passionate about, according to the news organization.

The gossip included celebrities and alleged affairs or her take on possible career moves, People reported.

Roth’s mother, Jacqueline Cohen Roth, paid tribute in a LinkedIn posting, according to Variety.

“This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share. My daughter Kyle has passed away,” she wrote. “She touched some of your lives personally and some of your lives via her immense life on another platform. Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please.”

Kyle Roth had previously spoken about her health, noting in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was a colon cancer survivor.

“3 major abdominal surgeries. 1 reconstructive shoulder surgery. Over a dozen broken bones,” she wrote in a February 2024 post, according to People. “One torn meniscus. Several car accidents. Even more concussions. Collegiate lacrosse. Soccer at elementary school recess. 3 missing internal organs.”

“She loved so hard all of the entirety of her life. And that’s what we’re going to miss so much. Just how hard she loves,” Jacqueline Roth said, according to NBC News.

