Man chased ambulance after allegedly shooting wife to death, officials say Devin Hansen (St. Petersburg Police Department/St. Petersburg Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is facing charges after chasing an ambulance following a shooting at a house in St. Petersburg, Florida.

>> Read more trending news

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they were called out to a house about a shooting Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers learned that Devin Hansen and his wife, Yasmin Grijalva were visiting some relatives when they got into an argument. According to WFLA, that is when Hansen allegedly shot his wife.

Hansen reportedly fled the area after shooting in a black Cadillac CTS and before emergency crews arrived at the house, according to police.

Grijalva was transported by the hospital in an ambulance. Police said that an officer rode along with Grijalva when they noticed a Cadillac following the ambulance.

Officers attempted to stop the Cadillac but he ended up fleeing south, according to WFLA. That is when a pursuit started.

The Cadillac eventually crashed into some landscaping rocks, police said.

Grijalva was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police. Hansen was arrested. He was charged with first-degree murder, fleeing and eluding and domestic battery.

© 2024 Cox Media Group