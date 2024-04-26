Officials say man disguised himself as woman after stealing boat

LAKEPORT, Fla. — A man is facing charges after investigators learned that he was connected to a stolen boat that was recovered in Lakeport, Florida earlier this week.

>> Read more trending news

The Glades County Sheriff’s Office said that just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies started an investigation after a stolen boat was recovered in Lakeport.

Investigators identified the suspect as Joshua Kolotka, 33. Deputies went around the area to try to find Kolotka when said they saw him leaving a house dressed as a woman. The sheriff’s office said the getup was meant to disguise himself.

Kolotka was arrested for two outstanding warrants out of Okeechobee County, according to WWSB. He was also arrested on suspicion of stealing a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and the boat.

Multiple other items were found at the scene, and investigators are trying to determine if they were also stolen from the area, according to WWSB.

The sheriff’s office said they are also working with the Seminole Police Department to identify the stolen items and connect with other cases in the area.

© 2024 Cox Media Group