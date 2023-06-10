Pigs run loose on Minnesota highway following crash; 10 animals die

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Multiple pigs have died after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Little Canada, Minnesota.

A busy highway was shut down for hours Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. after a semi-truck rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 at Interstate 35E, according to KARE.

The crash sent dozens of pigs wandering around the roadway, according to the news outlet. About 50 were inside the trailer when it rolled over. 10 of the 50 died as a result of the crash.

The State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada. There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/I3OYW1qY5b — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 9, 2023

Crews were brought to the scene to help get the truck upright and to clean up the mess as seen on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras, according to the Star Tribune.

Authorities also worked to round up the pigs on the roadway, the newspaper reported.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank told the Star Tribune. Drivers in the area were detoured south on Interstate 35E while the lanes were closed but the area reopened before 1 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol said that the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Around five years ago, more than 20 pigs were on the roadway in a rural part of Minnesota after a semi-truck overturned near Mankato, according to The Associated Press. There were about 90 pigs inside the trailer and some died due to the crash.