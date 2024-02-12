Super Bowl OT means free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings

Free wings FILE PHOTO: Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away free wings after the Super Bowl went into OT. (SweetBabeeJay/Getty Images)

It didn’t matter who you were rooting for, or if you even cared about the Super Bowl, but the championship game netted anyone free wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The restaurant chain promised that in the unlikely event of overtime during Sunday’s big game, customers would be able to get a free six-piece order of wings.

The free boneless or traditional wings will be given away from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 for either eat-in or in-person take-out orders. No purchase is necessary, according to the company’s press release.

The company said this is the sixth year in a row where the promotion was offered and 20 games went into OT during the 2023-2024 season, adding before the game, “There’s always a chance the Big Game could go into overtime as well.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the last time the Super Bowl went into overtime was in 2017 when the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

