Vincent Friell, ‘Restless Natives,’ ‘Trainspotting’ actor, dead at 64

Actor Vincent Friell, who starred in the 1980s cult movie “Restless Natives” and also appeared in “Trainspotting,” died Sunday, his representatives said. He was 64.

The Scottish actor’s death was announced by his agent, Claire Murray, the BBC reported. No cause of death was given.

Murray called Friell a “a hugely respected actor” in the Scottish theater, television and film communities.

“There has been an outpouring of love from actors, directors, writers, creatives and crew who admired his work as a gifted actor and loved him as a gentle, kind, warmhearted friend with a fantastic wit and humor,” Murray said, according to the BBC.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, in 1960, Friell was known for his role as one-half of a criminal highwayman duo in the 1985 comedy “Restless Natives,” according to The Herald newspaper of Glasgow.

Other roles for Friell included the father of Kelly Macdonald’s character in “Trainspotting,” a property developer seeking to take over a pub in one episode of the 2002 sitcom “Still Game,” and two different roles in “Taggart,” another television series.

Brennan Artists, who represented Friell, said in a statement that the actor died “unexpectedly” in a hospital surrounded by family members.

“Above all, Vince was an incredibly loving father, husband and friend and we send our love at this difficult time to his wife Alana and two children Connie and Jude,” the company said, according to The Herald. “We ask that they are given the privacy to come to terms with this very sad loss.”

