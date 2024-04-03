Woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs in hamburger across border, officials say A woman is facing charges after she attempted to cross the border with a hamburger that had fentanyl inside of it at a port in El Paso, Texas last week. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection/U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

EL PASO, Texas — A woman is facing charges after she attempted to cross the border with a hamburger that had fentanyl inside of it at a port in El Paso, Texas last week, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said the incident happened on March 23 at the Paso Del Norte border.

About 0.034 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found inside a hamburger that was wrapped in plastic, CBP said. The woman was allegedly trying to bring the hamburger back from Mexico.

The woman was described as a 27-year-old, according to CBP.

The woman was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities, according to KVIA.

The name of the woman has not been released, according to the news outlet.

The seizure on March 23 was one of many in the multiple ports in the El Paso Sector over the last two weeks, according to CBP.

Around 62.18 pounds of methamphetamine, 25.27 pounds of fentanyl, 158.64 pounds of marijuana have been intercepted while $162,539 of illicit currency was seized and 44 fugitives were arrested, officials said.

“These seizures and arrests are a perfect example of the hard work that our CBP officers are doing on a daily basis,” said Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “We all have a professional and personal stake in working hard to keep our communities safe.”

