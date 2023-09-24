Young bear breaks into Arizona residence

Bear sighting: File photo. An adolescent black bear had a brief encounter with a homeowner in southeastern Arizona on Friday. (Don White/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BISBEE, Ariz. — An adolescent black bear broke into an addition of a home in southeastern Arizona on Friday night, wildlife officials said.

Residents of the home in Bisbee encountered the animal, who reportedly “menaced” the homeowner before leaving, KVOA-TV reported.

Arizona Game and Fish Department public information officer Mark Hart told the Arizona Daily Star that the homeowner had left trash in the enclosed addition of the home after officials had warned about several bear sightings.

The bear got into the addition through an open window, the newspaper reported. The woman who owns the home returned to the addition and encountered the bear, which raised up on its hind legs before exiting back through the window, Hart said.

“This is the first time amongst all these bear sightings one has done something inherently dangerous,” Hart told the Daily Star.

Wildlife officials said the bear remains at large, KGUN-TV reported. Officials are advising residents to secure their garbage, take down bird feeders and pick up any fruit that falls from trees, according to the television station.

It was the second time this week that a bear had been spotted in Bisbee, KVOA reported. On Thursday night, a bear was caught on a security camera in the area.

It was unclear if it was the same bear that wandered into the residence addition on Friday.

Wildlife officials said that over the past month, there have been multiple bear sightings in Bisbee, Sierra Vista, and near the Mount Wrightstown Trail, KVOA reported.

Video captured outside a Bisbee home about 3:15 a.m. Friday and posted to Game and Fish’s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, spotted what Hart believes to be the same bear, the Daily Star reported.

Friday’s incident was the first time a black bear has attempted to enter a building in southeast Arizona this year, Hart said. Earlier this year in Prescott, a bear attempting to enter a home was shot by the owner, according to the newspaper.

