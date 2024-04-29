Zach Bryan cleans up after Nebraska tornado

Lending a hand FILE PHOTO: Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bryan was seen in Elkhorn, Nebraska, helping to clear debris after a tornado passed through the region. (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

ELKHORN, Neb. — Country music star Zach Bryan took time during his U.S. tour to help lend a hand with tornado cleanup.

>> Read more trending news

Bryan was in Elkhorn, Nebraska, to volunteer to clean up the damage left behind from an EF-3 tornado that hit the town on Friday.

He wrote about the storm, “As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them.”

KETV said that Bryan was on the ground helping other volunteers with the clean up of the town.

KCRG shared a video of Bryan lifting debris.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Instagram user Kristi Andersen said Bryan helped her son move an air conditioning unit.

Andersen’s son Gavin Shanahan and several members of his high school football team were helping clean up at the time. Shanahan is a fan of Bryan’s and already had purchased tickets for his concert Monday night.

“How cool is it that he would just show up and start working?” Andersen said, according to the World-Herald. “He was just out there among the people without any fanfare. As the mother of two teenagers, that’s the kind of celebrity I want my kids to follow.”

“Zach’s people were saying they didn’t want any pictures or anything because he was just there to help,” Shanahan said. “It was pretty awesome to see that.”

Bryan was in the area for two performances in Des Moines for his “The Quittin’ Time tour,” the Des Moines Register reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group