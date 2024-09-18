Trey Anastasio calls playing with Bruce Springsteen an “honor and thrill of a lifetime”

During Sunday’s Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance during the set by Trey Anastasio Band, and now Trey is reflecting on the experience.

"When I was 14 years old, my 16-year-old sister Kristy took me to my first-ever concert: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at Jadwin Gym in Princeton," Trey wrote on social media. "Bruce blew the roof off the place ... My young mind was utterly blown. I'll never forget it as long as I live."

Trey noted all the great songs Bruce played that night, like “Rosalita,” “Badlands,” “Spirit in the Night,” “Promised Land,” “Thunder Road” and “Jungleland," adding, “The one song he didn’t play that night, though—my all-time favorite—was 'Kitty’s Back' from The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle.”

Well, Bruce made up for that by joining Trey for “Kitty’s Back," with the Phish frontman noting, “Having the opportunity to play that song with Bruce on the beach in Asbury Park last Sunday was the honor and thrill of a lifetime.”

He added, “Thank you, Bruce, so very much. I can’t even describe how much it meant to me. Thank you!”

