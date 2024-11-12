U2’s Larry Mullen Jr. co-wrote new song for upcoming movie 'Left Behind'

U2's Larry Mullen Jr. has teamed with pop star GAYLE, best known for the tune "abcdefu," on a new song, "Between the Lines," which they co-wrote for the new movie Left Behind, Billboard reports.

The film tells the story of the New York City mothers who fought to open the city's first public school for dyslexic children; it’s personal to both artists, as GAYLE and Mullen’s son both have dyslexia.

"I was really anxious that when I agreed to do [the song] that somebody who actually had dyslexia was involved and they would do the lyrics," Mullen tells Billboard. "It was just completely fortuitous and luck that myself and GAYLE kind of fell into each other."

Mullen, who is one of the film’s producers, said creating the song with his two co-writers and GAYLE was "a collide of cultures, two different eras coming together. And the collision is kind of a beautiful one despite the musical differences.”

Mullen only recently returned to music, having been sidelined by neck surgery that caused him to sit out U2's residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

"It was great to be able to do this track because I could play on it, whereas six months ago, I couldn’t," he said.

Left Behind will premiere Jan. 17 in New York City.

