Unflattering portrait of Paul McCartney raises over $1,700 for charity

An unflattering portrait of Sir Paul McCartney has brought in a nice chunk of change for charity.

London artist Wilfrid Wood created a sculpture of The Beatle's face to be used as the cover art for "Pipes of Peace," McCartney's contribution to War Child U.K.'s annual Secret 7" auction, in which seven tracks from seven artists get auctioned off to raise money for the organization.

But Wood says his contribution, a rendering of McCartney's face on polymer clay, was rejected, explaining on Instagram that it was "BANNED by Macca and the gang because it was TOO UNFLATTERING."

As a way to still raise money for the charity, Wood decided to auction the sculpture off on eBay, and it sold for over $1,700. He plans to donate all proceeds from the sale to War Child U.K. in their mission to help children affected by conflict in various war zones, including Gaza and the Ukraine.

