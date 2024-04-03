Upcoming film about Buddy Holly lands director Mario Van Peebles

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
A new film about Buddy Holly is in the works, and it’s now snagged a director.

Variety reports that Mario Van Peebles is set to direct That'll Be the Day, which will focus on Holly and his fellow musicians of the 1950s, detailing how their music influenced society and culture.

"America's tumultuous cultural melting pot has produced transcendent musical talent, including Buddy Holly, who was our first bad a** rock 'n' roll nerd," Van Peebles, who previously directed New Jack City and the recently released Outlaw Posse, shares about the project.

The film's screenplay was written by Patrick Shanahan and Matthew Benjamin. Benjamin produced the 1987 biopic La Bamba, about singer Richie Valens, who died alongside Holly and J.P. Richardson, aka The Big Bopper, in the 1959 plane crash.

That'll Be the Day appears to have backing by the Buddy Holly estate. BMG, the company that manages the estate and controls the rights to the singer's music catalog, is providing early funding for the film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!